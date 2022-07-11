MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a missing runaway, Carrie Anderson.

Anderson, 15, is about 5ft. 2in. tall, 103lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on July 11 in the Dixie area and is from the McLaurin area.

Anyone with any information related to where Anderson is or who she is with should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak to an Investigator.

