Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a missing runaway, Carrie Anderson.

Anderson, 15, is about 5ft. 2in. tall, 103lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on July 11 in the Dixie area and is from the McLaurin area.

Anyone with any information related to where Anderson is or who she is with should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak to an Investigator.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators still were looking Sunday for two Hattiesburg...
Warrants issued for persons of interest in Mak’s shooting

Latest News

If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
The Rock’s XFL set to host HBCU showcase at JSU
The Rock’s XFL set to host HBCU showcase at JSU
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals