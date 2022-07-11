Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Jones County swears in new prosecuting attorney

Jones County swears in new prosecuting attorney.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Come Monday, Jones County will answer to a new prosecuting attorney.

In a case of the final domino falling, Risher Caves was sworn Friday as the county’s new prosecutor.

“It was a special day for me,” Caves said. “My dad served as the county attorney back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, so it’s an honor for me to step into that role and to serve Jones County as Jones County prosecuting attorney.

“It was special to have my family, my wife, and our kids and my parents here (Friday).”

Caves replaces former prosecutor Brad Thompson, who was appointed Jones County District Attorney by Gov. Tate Reeves after former Jones County D.A., Tony Buckley, announced his retirement.

In his new role, Caves will serve in youth court, justice court and county court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting
Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating felony suspect
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Train collides with pick-up truck Friday
No injuries in train-truck collision on Pep’s Point Road

Latest News

New prosecutor sworn
New prosecutor sworn
The annual Distinguished Young Women competition begins this week in Meridian.
Pine Belt’s DYWs share excitement for competition
Distinguished Young Women from Wayne County, Petal headed to competition
Distinguished Young Women from Wayne County, Petal headed to competition
The contestants will stay at Southern Miss during competition week.
40 contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for Miss Hospitality competition