Jones County swears in new prosecuting attorney.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Come Monday, Jones County will answer to a new prosecuting attorney.

In a case of the final domino falling, Risher Caves was sworn Friday as the county’s new prosecutor.

“It was a special day for me,” Caves said. “My dad served as the county attorney back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, so it’s an honor for me to step into that role and to serve Jones County as Jones County prosecuting attorney.

“It was special to have my family, my wife, and our kids and my parents here (Friday).”

Caves replaces former prosecutor Brad Thompson, who was appointed Jones County District Attorney by Gov. Tate Reeves after former Jones County D.A., Tony Buckley, announced his retirement.

In his new role, Caves will serve in youth court, justice court and county court.

