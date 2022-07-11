Hot, humid weather expected Monday with 50% chance of showers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

It is going to be hot and humid today with highs in the lower 90s. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight, you can expect partly cloudy and humid weather with lows in the mid-70s.

As we head into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, look for showers and thunderstorms to be likely every afternoon and early in the evenings.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the lower 70s.

For Friday into the weekend, look for partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evenings each day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance of rain is 50% each day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.