Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hot, humid weather expected Monday with 50% chance of showers

WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 07/11/2022
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

It is going to be hot and humid today with highs in the lower 90s. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight, you can expect partly cloudy and humid weather with lows in the mid-70s.

As we head into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, look for showers and thunderstorms to be likely every afternoon and early in the evenings.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the lower 70s.

For Friday into the weekend, look for partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evenings each day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance of rain is 50% each day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators still were looking Sunday for two Hattiesburg...
Warrants issued for persons of interest in Mak’s shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating felony suspect
Train collides with pick-up truck Friday
No injuries in train-truck collision on Pep’s Point Road
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 07/11/2022
WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 07/11/2022
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 40% chance of rain as we go...
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 40% chance of rain as we go...
Hannah's Sunday Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go...
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast