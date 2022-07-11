Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators still were looking Sunday for two Hattiesburg...
Warrants issued for persons of interest in Mak’s shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating felony suspect
Train collides with pick-up truck Friday
No injuries in train-truck collision on Pep’s Point Road

Latest News

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting