Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect involved with the shooting at Mak’s in Eastabuchie this past Friday has been denied bond after his initial court appearance in Jones County Monday.

At 1 p.m., Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg, stood in front of a judge for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court after turning himself in to law enforcement.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Norman is charged with aggravated assault after he and another suspect, 19-year-old Talmadge Turner Williams, III, of Hattiesburg, were wanted in connection with the shooting that left one person wounded at the store on U.S. Highway 11.

Williams is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous according to law enforcement.

“Our investigators have worked closely with the Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Metro Narcotics Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections following up on tips and developing leads,” says Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “It’s been a ‘full-court press’ since the shooting occurred which led to Mr. Norman’s surrender this morning.”

Norman, along with another person, 19-year-old Talmadge Turner Williams, III, of Hattiesburg, was wanted in connection with the shooting that left one person wounded at the store on U.S. Highway 11. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD says efforts to locate Williams are continuing at a fast pace.

“We are working hard to capture Mr. Williams, and that effort involves multiple law enforcement agencies,” Berlin says. “The clock is ticking. If he knows what’s best, he will come turn himself in.”

The story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.