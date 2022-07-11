Win Stuff
1 person killed, 1 injured after 3-vehicle accident in Hub City Sunday

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.(Live 5/File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person died from injuries suffered from a three-vehicle traffic accident on Sunday afternoon.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the accident at the Cross Creek Parkway and U.S. Highway 98 on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

According to HPD, three vehicles were involved in total. A 2013 Ford Escape collided with a 1986 Plymouth, and a 2016 Chevrolet was also damaged after the collision.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries, and one of them later died from their injuries.

The name of the deceased person has not been released as the next of kin is being notified, according to the Lamar County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

