Warrants issued for persons of interest in Mak’s shooting

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators still were looking Sunday for two Hattiesburg...
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators still were looking Sunday for two Hattiesburg men in connection with a Friday evening shooting in the parking lot of Mak's in Eastabuchie.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two Hattiesburg men wanted in connection with a Friday evening shooting at an Eastabuchie store on U.S. 11.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies, assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies, are looking for Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, and Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, for questioning in a shooting that left one man seriously wounded.

JCSD said both Williams and Norman have been placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center, making their wanted status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Witnesses reported seeing a black male in a white Toyota Camry pull up to another vehicle at the fuel pumps at Mak’s begin shooting.

JCSD said the victim was shot at least twice, including a wound to the neck.

The victim was last listed in stable condition at a local hospital, JCSD said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams and Norman is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

