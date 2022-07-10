SBA opens assessment center in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On March 30, a number of Waynesboro residents and businesses were left with piles of damage from tornadoes and straight-line winds.

Saturday morning, the Small Business Association opened a temporary location in Waynesboro to help residents get back on their feet.

“We can bridge the gap between what insurance provides or didn’t provide or what they weren’t able to get from other funding sources to get repair and get back to where they were before the storm,” Public Affairs specialist Karen Knapik said,

According to the SBA, anyone who suffered damage is eligible to apply for disaster assistance.

“We’re got a team of folks here at the center to talk to folks, explain the process, explain the disaster loan process.” Knapik said. “It is a loan. It’s not a grant. And it comes with very low interest rates, so it’s almost free.”

Knapik said the SBA had arrived to help, regardless of financial situation.

“Even if you have some issues in your credit, don’t discount this,” Knapik said. “Don’t put yourself out of the running. We want you to come down, talk to the folks, and let’s see how we can help you because sometimes there are some things we can do to help you overcome those.”

The center will remain open until July 21.

