Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘Save the Children’ reading bus tour makes stop in Columbia

"100 Days of Reading" arrives in Columbia
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A cross-country, back-to-school bus tour that provides school supplies and other educational materials for children made a stop in Columbia Saturday.

Save the Children’s “Summer’s Better with Books” tour set up camp at Friendship Park for several hours.

Children from surrounding schools got backpacks full of school supplies, including notebooks and boxes of crayons.

They also participated in several fun and educational games.

“I think it’s good, because parents don’t have to buy stuff for us and they’re supporting us,” said Nebreshia Smith, one of the students who attended the event.

“I think it’s amazing, because it’s really cool to just go around and meet people,” said Wyatt Terell, another student who attended.

The goal of the tour is to keep kids interested in reading and learning over the summer months.

“We’ve found exciting ways to keep the kids reading and learning all summer long, so they don’t lose all the knowledge that they built up during the school year, so when they go back, their minds are fresh and they are ready to go,” said Chrissy Morgan, community relations tour manager, for Save the Children.

The 20-city tour began in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 1.

It wraps up in Boston, Mass., on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant...
HPD: Woman wanted for conspiracy turns herself in
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before
Drowning
Jones County toddler drowns in family pool

Latest News

Inaugural event brings in loads of people at the zoo.
Blues and BBQ event at Hattiesburg Zoo a huge success
Inaugural "Summer Topicanza" debuted in Hattiesburg Saturday.
COVID vaccines, food boxes provided at Hattiesburg’s first-ever ‘Summer Tropicanza’
The Emerge Church is holding a school supply drive benefitting Hattiesburg Public Schools...
Local church holds school-supply drive for Hattiesburg students
Chandra Dewberry lost her daughter, Larita, in 2016 to domestic abuse, and she made it her...
Hattiesburg shelter, Larita’s House, officially opens it’s doors