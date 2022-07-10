Win Stuff
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital

A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
From Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Office

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 Saturday evening sent one person to a hospital.

Firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded about 4 p.m. Saturday to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Mississippi 42, just west of Hilltop Grocery.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a silver Buick sedan sitting in the ditch on the north side of the roadway with damage to the front and passenger side of the vehicle.

A black Jeep Cherokee was sitting in the ditch on the south side of the roadway, with heavy damage to its left front.

Firefighters assisted AAA Ambulance Service in removing a passenger from the Buick. The passenger was later transported by AAA to Forrest General Hospital.

Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours while personnel worked to remove the vehicles from the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

