Ribbon cut on new domestic violence foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On the sixth anniversary of Larita Dewberry’s passing, her mother, Chandra, cut the ribbon on a new non-profit organization, Larita’s House, which seeks to help those going through domestic violence.

Friends, family and supporters of Dewberry made their way to Town Square Park Saturday morning to cut the ribbon for Larita’s House Domestic Abuse Foundation.

“I think that Larita would be happy with this,” Downtown Hattiesburg Association President Michael Marks said. “We’re here to support all the Laritas in the world who’ve gone through what she’s gone through.

“We know that intimate partners contribute significantly to domestic abuse, particularly post pandemic. America continues to struggle, but Larita’s House is helping with those struggles. We’re just excited about the role that they play in the community.”

Each of Larita’s children were given a copy of a proclamation from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, making July 9 Larita Dewberry Day in Forrest County.

