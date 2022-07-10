R3SM house acts as anchor for volunteers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the R3SM house keeps bustling with its summer projects in Hattiesburg, the building also has been welcoming volunteers from different states.

R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh says the house isn’t just a place for volunteer work, but also a place to stay for those who want to experience what the Hub City has to offer.

“So, I think this is phenomenal about the spirit of us coming together and also the volunteers (who) have been able to see downtown,” Creagh said. “That is so exciting, just to let them see Hattiesburg and what we have to offer.

“You know, they’re from all different states, but they are excited about even coming back and planning another trip,” .

Creagh says in the past week alone, the R3SM building has housed volunteers from at least five states.

“It’s a beautiful experience here,” said volunteer Debra Ellis. “I really enjoy it all over. A lot of space here, just sitting on the porch, and the breeze is just amazing,

“I feel like a little kid when I’m here and just remembering when I was younger and just being with loved ones.”

According to Creagh, the former Robinson Inn can comfortably sleep up to 60 people.

