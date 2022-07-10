No injuries in train-car collision on Pep’s Point Road

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a pick-up truck who hit a train on Pep’s Point Road Friday can count himself very fortunate.

The man walked away from a collision that was more like an envelopment.

“They actually had to split the train to get the vehicle out,” said Jerry Burns, Forrest County Emergency Management District operations officer. “It wasn’t fully underneath the train, but it had collided with some of the cars on the train.”

Burns said the driver saw the train coming, but was not able to back up his vehicle in time.

Burns said train cars had to be uncoupled to pull free the pick-up, which was a total loss.

“So, they had to split the train so they could get the vehicle out,” Burns said. “Then, they inspected the track, inspected the train and hooked the train back up.”

