Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Mississippi Cannabis Expo draws about 600 people over three-day event

About 600 people came to the Mississippi Cannabis Expo and Cannabis Meets Healthcare Expo at...
About 600 people came to the Mississippi Cannabis Expo and Cannabis Meets Healthcare Expo at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s pretty safe to assume that every one of the 600 people who came to the Mississippi Cannabis Expo – and the Cannabis Meets Healthcare Expo – believes in medical cannabis.

But what’s not so clear is how to make a living in the fledgling industry.

“It’s a gold rush, you know,” said Brian Bricker, owner of The Happy Cultivation Company. “Some people are going to make it and some people aren’t. I’m hoping to be one of the ones to make it.”

Bricker is ready to begin his Harrison County business growing medical cannabis. He’s learned that even with the best intentions, you can get caught off guard.

“Anything new like this is going to have issues, and one thing we did not count on is possible zoning changes,” he said.

And when the Harrison County Office of Zoning meets July 21 to discuss medical cannabis rules, Bricker will be there. He encourages others as well.

“If you’re not there, if you don’t say anything, then you’ve got nothing to go on.”

In the meantime, he’s finding a long list of new responsibilities.

“There is the standard formation of a company,” he said. “Make sure you check with every agency, register with the state, register with the taxes – all that jazz – and business licenses.”

Vendors from all across the country came to the expo – organized by the Georgia-based company CannaOne – to promote their services, but also to provide valuable guidance.

Dreamz Dispensary is promoting ownership and support through franchising.

“It takes a lot of help and support,” said CEO John Fisher. “It’s not an easy industry to navigate. There are a lot of rules and regulations and compliance. So, we can help with those situations, plus, helping to locate real estate and help them build a successful plan and put a good model together.”

Southern Sky brands out of Canton, will be making the products sold at local dispensaries.

COO Steve Merritt has this advice.

“Don’t look for just the money,” he said. “If you’re in it just for the money, don’t get into this business. Be here to serve the patients, because this is medicine. We’ve got really good medicine. ... It’s not hard to grow weed. It’s hard to grow really good medical marijuana.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators still were looking Sunday for two Hattiesburg...
Warrants issued for persons of interest in Mak’s shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating felony suspect
Train collides with pick-up truck Friday
No injuries in train-truck collision on Pep’s Point Road
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

Kitty Yoga comes to Marion County Sunday
Kitty yoga comes to Marion County
R3SM House acts as volunteer anchor
R3SM House acts as volunteer anchor
Search continues for Mak's persons of interest
Search continues for Mak's persons of interest
For one time only, these yoga participants could adopt a kitten during class.
Studio hosts animal rescue center for ‘kitty yoga’
Two suspects wanting in shooting at Mak's in Eastabuchie
Suspects wanted in Mak’s gas station shooting in Eastabuchie