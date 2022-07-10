Forrest County Sheriff’s Office litter program

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With a litter-free county in mind, Forrest County Adult Detention Center trustees are working to pick up trash along roadways and interstates.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office initiated in February the pick-up program, which now plays a major role in keeping trash off the roads.

“They go out on the roads,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said. “We try to do the major thoroughfares that come into the city and the county. It just gives a good impression of those visiting our state and county and see that we care about our community.

“We are picking up the littler and we are going to try to keep that as clean as we can.”

In June alone, the inmates filled up 110 trash bags from county roads and 120 bags of trash from the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmates in the program are joint, county/state workforce eligible

“We have expanded to certain areas of the county where roads are seeing a lot of trash,” Sims said. “We have picked up about 1,000 pounds of trash from Monroe Road, Glendale Avenue, Old River Road, down in the Brooklyn area, down on Sims Road, a number of roads in the county where we received reports just saying it was looking bad.”

Sims says while the department is reimbursed for its efforts, the pick-up program goes beyond the financial aspect.

“We think it’s important to help keep our county clean,” Sims said. “We just ask the public out there, please, do your part.

“If you have trash, I know it’s easy to roll down the window and throw it out, but it doesn’t do anything for our environment, it doesn’t do anything for our community. We ask that you just hold it, find the nearest dumpster or trash can or whatever and throw it away.”

With the trustees walking close to the roadways when picking up trash, Sims asked that drivers slow down and give enough space to ensure the safety of the work crews.

