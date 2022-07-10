Win Stuff
COVID vaccines, food boxes provided at Hattiesburg’s first-ever ‘Summer Tropicanza’

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The NAACP and other organizations hosted a special family health resource fair in Hattiesburg Saturday.

The first “Summer Tropicanza” was held at Changes Resource Center on West Pine Street.

It was co-hosted by Pine Belt: This is Our Shot.

During the event, school backpacks and food boxes were handed out.

People were also encouraged to get free COVID-19 vaccines or booster shots.

“It’s all about serving our community and giving back to our community, feeding the community, providing help with backpacks and children’s food boxes and we also have vaccines and boosters available for COVID-19,” said Mary Hossley, chair of health promotions for the NAACP and chairperson for Pine Belt: This is our Shot.

Free face masks and at-home COVID-19 test kits were also distributed.

“What we attempted to do (Saturday), the partnership with the League of Women Voters, with This is Our Shot and with Changes (Resource Center) and the NAACP is to let the community know that we are concerned about your health, that we want to have fun, while we’re also taking care and being aware of your health needs,” said Andrea Wesley, executive board member of the NAACP and a member of the steering committee for Pine Belt: This is Our Shot.

