Blues and BBQ event at Hattiesburg Zoo a huge success

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nothing says summer like live music and barbeque, and the Hattiesburg Zoo took the best of both and combined them for one event.

The zoo hosted its inaugural Blues and BBQ event Saturday, with live music, concession tents and fun activities throughout the zoo.

“The splashpad is obviously the hot spot (Saturday), because it’s the water feature inside the zoo for the kids,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo director of guest services. “Outside of that, we have great food throughout the zoo, inflatables on the backside and face painters here.

“So, it’s been a good day so far.”

Of course, a barbeque isn’t a barbeque without the food.

Tents and vendors were spread throughout the park, selling items that could only be found at the zoo for the day.

Those who attended gave the food high marks.

“We did a bone-in pork butt (Saturday),” said Robbie Bellew, Hattiesburg Zoo food and beverage manager. “We season and smoked it for about 12 hours so it’s good and tender. Its got a lot of good flavor in it, so everybody’s been complimenting that,”

“The grilled corn has kind of a street corn vibe, but we added in some American type items. The biggest thing I think that people are really excited about is the watermelon. It’s super hot (Saturday), so that’s helping them cool down.”

With the turnout, the Blues and BBQ event may be here to stay.

“Despite the heat, we’ve had guests kind of into the zoo all day,” said Kelly. “For blues and barbeque at the zoo, this is definitely something that we think we’re going to bring back for another year.”

All tickets came with unlimited carousel and train rides.

