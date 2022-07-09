South Central Regional Medical Center receives ‘Baby Friendly Designation’

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Baby-Friendly USA recently accredited South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) with a “Baby-Friendly Designation.”

Baby-friendly facilities must follow practices to optimize mother-baby bonding, including the “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding.”

Ashley Floyd, a nurse practitioner and lactation counselor for SCRMC, said she had to undergo extensive training for the designation.

“Baby-Friendly is all about making sure that our mothers are educated on all the feeding options and that they have support no matter which way they go (breastfeeding or formula),” said Floyd.

According to Pediatrician Achyutha Pujari, earning the designation was a hospital-wide effort they’ve been working towards since 2018.

“A lot of hard work went to it,” said Dr. Pujari. “The nurses and the newborn nursery, labor and delivery all had to go through extensive training to get this accreditation.”

Floyd said the infant feeding educational process begins with the mom before birth.

“We start providing information and education,” said Floyd. “And, after they are discharged from the hospital, they have a place to follow back up and continue to get lactation counseling and anything else they need.”

Pujari said the hospital had promoted breastfeeding as the healthiest option for babies for years. However, their goal has always been not to force it on mothers.

“We don’t want to force any mother to say that you have to breastfeed,” said Pujari. “It’s not that. We just want to give them information and educate them and help them in whichever way they decide to go. At the end of the day, it’s their baby; it’s their decision.”

