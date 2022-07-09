Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

“Phishing” scammers targeting Keesler Credit Union Members

Several members of Keesler Federal are being targeted by phishing scams.
Several members of Keesler Federal are being targeted by phishing scams.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Credit Union customers are the newest victims of phishing texts. Here’s what to do if you receive a scamming text.

The Credit Union is seeing an uptake in members receiving fraud messages. Director of Information Security Stefanie Moran said the scammers do not have members’ accounts. Instead, they are targeting people by area code.

“It’s important that members understand that none of their information has been compromised because of this. They are targeting the geographic region,” Moran said. “They are targeting 228 numbers in specific because they know that there’s going to be a high number of member concentration in this area.”

The messages look legit, but as soon as the link is clicked scammers access customers’ accounts. Michael Reader said he’s noticed more phishing frauds lately. Over the past months, he’s received texting and email scams.

“I almost went to the root until the guy told me download this app, and I said there’s no way I need to do that. If you don’t recognize it, don’t respond to it,” Reader said.

Moran recommends people check the senders email address and phone number. According to Moran, Keesler Federal will not reach out to customers via email, unsolicited phone calls, and emails.

Although the Credit Union can’t control people from messaging customers, they are taking action on the matter.

“We are working with vendors of ours to take these sites down and in often times the sites have already been taken down before we actually report them. Additionally, we have been communicated with the FCC regarding some of the things that have come through,” Moran said.

The credit union is asking people who receive a suspicious text to screenshot it and forward it to abuse@kfcu.org.

If you are a member who believes they’ve been scammed, call 1-888-533-7537 or visit your nearest breach.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
Jones County toddler drowns in family pool
Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various...
4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid
(CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS, GETTY IMAGES, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES)
‘This is a federal disgrace’: Local organizations join call to have Carolyn Bryant arrested
Christopher Bounds, 34, of Petal.
Petal man charged for selling meth in Jones Co.
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department

Latest News

Chandra Dewberry lost her daughter, Larita, in 2016 to domestic abuse, and she made it her...
Hattiesburg shelter, Larita’s House, officially opens it’s doors
The Health Resources and Services Administration is no longer funding COVID-19 testing for...
Funding for COVID-19 testing ends at Covington County Hospital
Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
Meet First Alert Meteorologist Hannah Hayes
Meet Meteorologist Hannah Hayes, newest member of the First Alert Weather Team