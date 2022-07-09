Meet Meteorologist Hannah Hayes, newest member of the First Alert Weather Team

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meteorologist Hannah Hayes is no stranger to southeast weather, which led her down the path to where she is today.

“So, what got me into weather was the 2011 Tornado Outbreak,” said Hayes. “It really affected my hometown, and after that, I just knew that that’s what I wanted to do with my life. I just (wanted) to help people when severe weather comes, and also when the good weather is coming as well.”

Being a native of north Alabama, moving to Mississippi was not much of a culture shock. However, there are a few things she said she’ll have to get used to here.

“It’s a little bit different than what I’m used to, especially back home,” said Hayes. “It’s a little bit bigger than the city that I’m used to, but I really do like it, and I’ve felt welcome ever since I stepped in the door.”

Hurricane, however, will be a whole new experience for her.

“Being from north Alabama, we don’t really get impacted by the hurricanes as much as people do on here,” said Hayes. “So, that’s going to be a little different for me, but I’m really excited about it.”

Hayes attended Mississippi State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Geoscience with a concentration in Broadcast Meteorology in 2022.

When she’s not in front of the green screen, you can find Hayes enjoying time with her fiancé, Conner, and cat, Salem. Her favorite things to do are hiking, playing a round of golf and going to concerts.

