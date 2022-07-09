Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MBI investigating possible officer involved in shooting in Hinds County

MBI investigating Hinds County officer involved in shooting
MBI investigating Hinds County officer involved in shooting(WVUE/Raycom)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer that was involved in a shooting on Friday night, July 8.

The shooting took place in Hinds County on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

The MBI is currently evaluating the incident and gathering evidence.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones has stated that the shooting did not involve any of his deputies. However, he can’t confirm what agency was involved.

Upon the completion of the investigation, agents will reveal their findings to the District Attorney’s office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant...
HPD: Woman wanted for conspiracy turns herself in
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before

Latest News

Lowndes police investigating homicide
Lowndes police investigating overnight homicide near Columbus
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting
Chandra Dewberry lost her daughter, Larita, in 2016 to domestic abuse, and she made it her...
Hattiesburg shelter, Larita’s House, officially opens it’s doors
The Health Resources and Services Administration is no longer funding COVID-19 testing for...
Funding for COVID-19 testing ends at Covington County Hospital