MBI investigating possible officer involved in shooting in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer that was involved in a shooting on Friday night, July 8.

The shooting took place in Hinds County on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

The MBI is currently evaluating the incident and gathering evidence.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones has stated that the shooting did not involve any of his deputies. However, he can’t confirm what agency was involved.

The HCSO has received inquiries this morning regarding an officer involved shooting that occurred overnight in Hinds County and being investigated by MS Bureau of Investigation. This shooting did not involve any HCSO deputies or staff. I can’t confirm what agency was involved. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) July 9, 2022

Upon the completion of the investigation, agents will reveal their findings to the District Attorney’s office.

