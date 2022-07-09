Win Stuff
Local church holds school-supply drive for Hattiesburg students

The Emerge Church is holding a school supply drive benefitting Hattiesburg Public Schools students.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is doing its part to support students.

The Emerge Church is holding its first-ever school-supply drive to benefit Hattiesburg Public School District students.

The drive kicked off July 5 and will run through July 24.

Needed supplies included paper, pencils, crayons, scissors and markers.

“The help is definitely needed, and we want the kids to feel successful,” said Debra Newton, Emerge Church Christian Education director. “We don’t want them to have to go into class and see that their classmate has this and they don’t have it.

“So, it’s also a way of building their self-esteem.”

There are four drop-off locations:

  • The Emerge Church; 809 Bouie St.; 6 p.m. on Wednesdays/1 p.m. on Sundays
  • Squared Up Barber Shop; 4010 O’Ferral St.; 8 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays
  • Glamour Palace; 1518 Broadway Drive; 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays
  • Solely Yoni, LLC,; 658 Weathersby Road; 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

