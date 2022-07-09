Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in connection with a Friday evening shooting in the parking lot of Mak's in Eastabuchie.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a pair of Hattiesburg men in connection with a Friday evening shooting at an Eastabuchie store.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, and Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, are considered “persons of interest” in an assault in Mak’s parking lot that left one man seriously injured.

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking Talmage Turner Williams III as a...
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking Talmage Turner Williams III as a "person of interest" in a Friday evening shooting in Eastabuchie.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“We are actively seeking the identity and whereabouts of the shooter,” Berlin said. “Our investigators worked long into the night and are back at it this morning sorting evidence, taking statements and reviewing security camera footage.”

Witnesses reported seeing a black male in a white Toyota Camry pull up to another vehicle at the fuel pumps and begin shooting.

JCSD said the victim was shot at least twice, including a wound to the neck.

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking Michael Jermaine Norman Jr. as a...
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking Michael Jermaine Norman Jr. as a "person of interest" in a Friday evening shooting.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Berlin said Ronda Deloach, a nurse, was a shopper at Mak’s and provided emergency medical care to the victim, who was bleeding profusely.

The shooter fled the scene headed south on U.S. 11 headed toward Petal, JCSD said

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the shooting suspect is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant...
HPD: Woman wanted for conspiracy turns herself in
Drowning
Jones County toddler drowns in family pool
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before

Latest News

Chandra Dewberry lost her daughter, Larita, in 2016 to domestic abuse, and she made it her...
Hattiesburg shelter, Larita’s House, officially opens it’s doors
The Health Resources and Services Administration is no longer funding COVID-19 testing for...
Funding for COVID-19 testing ends at Covington County Hospital
Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
Several members of Keesler Federal are being targeted by phishing scams.
“Phishing” scammers targeting Keesler Credit Union Members