JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a pair of Hattiesburg men in connection with a Friday evening shooting at an Eastabuchie store.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, and Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, are considered “persons of interest” in an assault in Mak’s parking lot that left one man seriously injured.

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking Talmage Turner Williams III as a "person of interest" in a Friday evening shooting in Eastabuchie. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“We are actively seeking the identity and whereabouts of the shooter,” Berlin said. “Our investigators worked long into the night and are back at it this morning sorting evidence, taking statements and reviewing security camera footage.”

Witnesses reported seeing a black male in a white Toyota Camry pull up to another vehicle at the fuel pumps and begin shooting.

JCSD said the victim was shot at least twice, including a wound to the neck.

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking Michael Jermaine Norman Jr. as a "person of interest" in a Friday evening shooting. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Berlin said Ronda Deloach, a nurse, was a shopper at Mak’s and provided emergency medical care to the victim, who was bleeding profusely.

The shooter fled the scene headed south on U.S. 11 headed toward Petal, JCSD said

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the shooting suspect is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.