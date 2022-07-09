Hattiesburg shelter, Larita’s House, officially opens it’s doors

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Chandra Dewberry lost her daughter, Larita, in 2016 to domestic abuse, and she made it her mission to help ensure such a tragedy never happened again.

Larita’s legacy became the Larita’s House Domestic Abuse Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence get back on their feet.

Founded in 2019, Dewberry and Larita’s children will finally, officially cut the ribbon on the foundation’s Hattiesburg shelter tomorrow, July 9, at Town Square Park.

Unlike some shelters in the area, the Larita House offers refuge to men as well as women and children.

“The Pine Belt has been needing something of this nature for a long time,” said Thaddeus Edmonson, who works with the organization. “We just want to congratulate (Dewberry). Even with losing her child, she brought a positive movement to the Pine Belt in Mississippi.”

Dewberry said that everybody deserves the chance to feel safe.

“We are here for everybody,” said Dewberry. “There’s no color restriction. There’s no (religious) denomination restriction. The only restriction is human. We are here for everyone, to help them.”

Syrianna Jones, Dewberry’s niece, said that society often overlooks or puts unfair expectations on men that lead them to not ask for help.

“A lot of people think that men don’t need the same help that women do, or they see men as having to be strong all the time,” said Jones. “Larita’s House is a place where men can let down their guards as well, and they can be like, ‘Hey, I need help.’”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. in Town Square Park.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.