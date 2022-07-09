Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. there is a 60% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. there is a 60% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the high 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80′s. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80′s once again. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant...
HPD: Woman wanted for conspiracy turns herself in
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before

Latest News

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go...
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Meet First Alert Meteorologist Hannah Hayes
Meet Meteorologist Hannah Hayes, newest member of the First Alert Weather Team
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/8
One more day of extreme heat before storms arrive to cool us down
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/8
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/8