Funding for COVID-19 testing ends at Covington County Hospital

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital clinics will now charge patients for COVID-19 testing.

The Health Resources and Services Administration has funded COVID-19 testing at healthcare facilities for the last two years. But, the county hospital announced this week that the funding had ended.

Karen Sanford, the marketing coordinator for Covington County Hospital, said it would no longer be able to waive out-of-pocket costs for testing or treatment.

“If they just come through our drive-thru for a test or any of our walk-in clinics, there will be a charge for that - a clinic visit charge and the charge for the test and then for any procedures that need to happen,” said Sanford.

Sanford also said the hospital had experienced a 34% increase in positive COVID-19 tests over the last two weeks. That’s the most significant increase since January.

“That’s about ten positive cases a week that we’re seeing here, so it’s like a summer increase in COVID numbers that are really affecting us,” said Sanford.

While funding for testing has ended, the Mississippi State Department of Health is still providing free COVID-19 vaccines.

