Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Florence teen

Madison Elaine Robertson
Madison Elaine Robertson(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Florence teen.

Madison Elaine Robertson, 15, is described as a white female around five feet, four inches tall, with short black hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she is going by the alias of Matt DeLuca.

Robertson may be accompanied by 24-year-old Emily Nicole Yeary. She is described as a white female around five feet, four inches tall, with short brown hair and green eyes. Authorities say she is going by the alias of Riley DeLuca.

Emily Nicole Yeary
Emily Nicole Yeary(MBI)

MBI says they were last seen in a 2005 red Dodge Dakota bearing SD tag RJMM20, traveling in an unknown direction. Authorities believe they are en route to South Dakota.

2005 red Dodge Dakota
2005 red Dodge Dakota(MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Madison Elaine Robertson, Emily Nicole Yeary, or the vehicle, contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at (605) 212-7822.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
Jones County toddler drowns in family pool
Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various...
4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid
(CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS, GETTY IMAGES, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES)
‘This is a federal disgrace’: Local organizations join call to have Carolyn Bryant arrested
Christopher Bounds, 34, of Petal.
Petal man charged for selling meth in Jones Co.
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department

Latest News

Chandra Dewberry lost her daughter, Larita, in 2016 to domestic abuse, and she made it her...
Hattiesburg shelter, Larita’s House, officially opens it’s doors
The Health Resources and Services Administration is no longer funding COVID-19 testing for...
Funding for COVID-19 testing ends at Covington County Hospital
Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
Several members of Keesler Federal are being targeted by phishing scams.
“Phishing” scammers targeting Keesler Credit Union Members
Meet First Alert Meteorologist Hannah Hayes
Meet Meteorologist Hannah Hayes, newest member of the First Alert Weather Team