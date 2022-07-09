Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Violence erupted tonight at Mak’s convenience store and gas station in Eastabuchie.

Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a Black, male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango, injuring one person and endangering an infant.

Ronda Deloach is a nurse who was shopping at Mak’s when the shooting occurred. She said she was about to get gas when she saw the shooting happen right before her.

“The red Durango was already parked there,” said DeLoach. “The white Toyota Camry pulled up beside them; I don’t know if words were passed.

“(The man in the Camry) reached out his arm out the window, and he started blasting off shots (into) the red Durango. The white car pulled off, the red Durango pulled off, and the baby flew out the window.

“I ran and grabbed the baby up, and by that time, the boy that was driving the Durango ran back around the building. Blood was just spewing everywhere. So I passed the baby to a guy who was standing out here - Kyle, I think that was his name - and I had hollered for someone to bring something to apply pressure, and one of the guys brought me a jacket, and then somebody brought me a towel. And we just applied pressure and tried to keep the victim as calm as we could until help arrived.”

The victim was life-flighted to the nearest hospital. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the victim was coherent and talking when the medics took off.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect.

“We’re looking for a white Toyota Camry that’s occupied by two Black males with a Jeff Davis County tag,” said Berlin. “We had video footage from inside the store that showed the face of the actual shooter, and we’re investigating that.”

WDAM will continue to monitor the situation and release new information as it is available.

