‘Angels’ in Jasper County family opens area’s first adult daycare

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - New businesses start every day, but Jasper County’s latest business is one-of-a-kind.

On July 8, Annie’s Angels opened its doors along State Route 15 in Bay Springs. It is a daycare, an adult daycare - the first in Jasper County.

“If you just need a break or you’re just tired, and, you know, you take care of your parents or even a child who has a disability,” said Catherine Mays, owner of Annie’s Angels. “You can just bring them here, and we’ll take care of them.”

Mays opened the adult daycare with her husband, Richard Mays, and her sister, Linda Allen.

District Attorney Chris Hennis (Jasper, Simpson and Smith Counties), Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston, and Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown attended the facility’s ribbon-cutting to show their support, along with other community leaders.

“A business like this is very important because our elderly people have so many needs that’s hard for a family member to meet, everything from daily care,” said Brown.

Mays said the facility would have several trained individuals on staff like a registered nurse, a licensed social worker and an activity therapist.

Raleigh’s Mayor Angela Pickering said this type of business would help many people in the Pine Belt area.

“We’re from Raleigh, and it’s not far, about fifteen miles down the road,” said Pickering. “So, if we need assistance, here it would be great for Raleigh to come down the road to Bay Springs to get the assistance that they need. It would be just happy. You’ve got elderly people everywhere, and they all need attention.”

The owners said it’s not about the money. They saw a need, and they wanted to help. Each one brings something unique to the table that will help their patients.

“So basically, we are servants,” said Richard Mays. “And, I’ve served in the church all of my life, 53 years since I’ve been on this earth. So that is the core of our care.”

Annie’s Angels are not accepting monetary donations. However, they are accepting donations of activities like board games and puzzles.

