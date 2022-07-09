100 Days of Reading bus tour to stop at Columbia’s Friendship Park

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Save the Children will stop in Marion County as part of their 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to show kids that summer learning can be fun.

The reading campaign is an annual tradition for the international humanitarian organization. At over 20 stops, the Save the Children bus will deliver free books, school supplies and personal care items to children in rural communities across the country.

Its next stop is Friendship Park in Columbia on Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sheena Weatherford, an advisor for Save the Children, said the event would have educational activities for the whole family.

“Summer really is better with books,” said Weatherford. “It’s just better to promote literacy. It’s amazing to promote books throughout the summer and to promote a love for learning for kids. It’s really exciting.

“I think it just says a lot about Save the Children because they just really want to work on behalf of kids. They want to meet the students where they are. We know that there is a need in Mississippi, and Save the Children is here to meet that need.”

Since its founding more than one hundred years ago, Save the Children has maintained the motto that every child deserves a future.

Children must be present to receive backpacks. To learn more about the campaign, visit savethechildren.org/read.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.