West Marion grad with rare eye condition gets scholarship to sing at PRCC

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Carlyn White recently graduated from West Marion High School with honors. The 18-year-old was part of the show choir in high school and has now received a scholarship to sing at Pearl River Community College with “The Pearl River Singers” and the highly select group of twelve singers known as “The Voices.”

“There were two rounds for auditions for The Voices,” White said. “So, the first song was me singing, just singing any song that I wanted. I sang Demi Lovato and I got through that round. So, then she sent us a demo for this piece she wanted us to learn, and then we learned it, and then we came, and we all sang it together.

Aside from her voice, there is something very unique about White. When she was an infant, she was diagnosed with a rare eye condition.

“It’s called achromatopsia and basically, because I have achromatopsia, I have light sensitivity, which is when I go outside,” White said. “That’s why I, like, squint, and I can hardly see nothing, and I just can’t see far, and I’m colored blind.”

White says she struggled as a child with her visual condition. She says that’s when she developed a love for music and singing.

“Now, I think I do it for enjoyment, but when I was a kid, it was really something that I clung onto, and it helped me a lot to not feel so weird about how I was,” White said.

She says she refuses to let her condition hold her back and is looking forward to performing with the choral groups at PRCC. In the meantime, she says she needs to get familiar with the campus.

“I’m kind of nervous about it, but I’m sure I’ll find a way, and if I don’t, then I’ll just have to ask somebody for help,” White said.

White says she doesn’t know if the choral director is aware of her eye condition, buts says she’s pretty sure she’ll soon find out. White plans to major in music education.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.