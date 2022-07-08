Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Summer temps affect Pine Belt farmers and local crops

With the high temperatures, many farmers must combat the heat to keep their produce in good condition.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer temperatures are getting higher.

With the high temperatures, many farmers must combat the heat to keep their produce in good condition. So they must be ready to adjust and have a strategy.

“If you don’t have a strategy, you’re looking at rotten tomatoes and rotten greens,” said local farmer and co-owner of Widespread Produce, Shaffer Carter. “You’re looking at stuff that you put so much hard work into being destroyed by mother nature.”

Carter said many farmers would know how to deal with rising temperatures, but those with smaller gardens could face issues.

Succeeding, however, can have huge returns at the local farmers’ markets.

“You can go to one of these farmers’ markets and grab cucumbers that stay fresh for weeks to come,” said Carter. “Fresh eggs that are not cold stay on your counters for months. So, you’re not only just saving money; you’re staying away from pesticides.”

The main issue with the heat is that some crops cannot be grown in high temperatures. However, technology such as hydroponic greenhouses can make it possible to produce these crops year-round.

“If other people are doing it in the west and in northern regions, here in the south, there are no boundaries; we can do it as well,” said Carter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drowning
Jones County toddler drowns in family pool
Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen...
2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
Four were arrested Wednesday night by Jones County Sherriff's Department deputies on various...
4 arrested by JCSD in overnight illegal narcotics raid

Latest News

Brad Thompson is a familiar face for Jones County, where e served as a state trooper for around...
Gov. Reeves appoints Thompson as Jones County D.A.
The main issue with the heat is that some crops cannot be grown in high temperatures. However,...
Summer temps affect Pine Belt farmers and local crops
Brad Thompson is a familiar face for Jones County, where e served as a state trooper for around...
Gov. Reeves appoints Thompson as Jones County D.A.
Andrew Sumrall, 35, said he knows that he wouldn't be alive if it weren't for the people that...
Sandersville man is ‘grateful’ for blood and organ donors that saved his life