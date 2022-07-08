Summer temps affect Pine Belt farmers and local crops

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer temperatures are getting higher.

With the high temperatures, many farmers must combat the heat to keep their produce in good condition. So they must be ready to adjust and have a strategy.

“If you don’t have a strategy, you’re looking at rotten tomatoes and rotten greens,” said local farmer and co-owner of Widespread Produce, Shaffer Carter. “You’re looking at stuff that you put so much hard work into being destroyed by mother nature.”

Carter said many farmers would know how to deal with rising temperatures, but those with smaller gardens could face issues.

Succeeding, however, can have huge returns at the local farmers’ markets.

“You can go to one of these farmers’ markets and grab cucumbers that stay fresh for weeks to come,” said Carter. “Fresh eggs that are not cold stay on your counters for months. So, you’re not only just saving money; you’re staying away from pesticides.”

The main issue with the heat is that some crops cannot be grown in high temperatures. However, technology such as hydroponic greenhouses can make it possible to produce these crops year-round.

“If other people are doing it in the west and in northern regions, here in the south, there are no boundaries; we can do it as well,” said Carter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.