Sandersville man is ‘grateful’ for blood and organ donors that saved his life

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In a few days, WDAM and Vitalant will partner once again for the Mississippi “Blood Bowl.”

The Blood Bowl is an annual push to encourage blood donations and highlight the good those donations do.

As a preview, WDAM is profiling some south Mississippians who’ve benefited from blood donations over the years.

Andrew Sumrall, 35, of Sandersville, had a liver transplant in October 2021.

Over the years, he has also had other procedures requiring hundreds of units of blood. He received over 200 units of blood just between 2018 and 2022.

“I appreciate everybody that goes and donates,” said Sumrall. “And, your body will make the blood back up. You’re not losing a thing; you’re giving life back, literally. If people wouldn’t have come and donated, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Sumrall said he’s, of course, also thankful for his organ donor.

The WDAM-Vitalant “Blood Bowl” begins July 18 and runs through July 22.

