R3SM makes a difference in the Hub City one house at a time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The non-profit Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) makes a difference in the Hattiesburg community one house at a time.

This Thursday, June 7, R3SM volunteers started early in the morning on roof repairs and a wheelchair ramp for a Hub City resident.

“We have some of the guys that came in from different states that are helping our construction director, Mr. Derrell, on the ramp today for a man who wasn’t able to get in and out of his home,” said Mavis A. Creagh, R3SM executive director. “We did put a roof on his house previously, so they will be working on some trim work today and completing that ramp. So, we are very excited and thankful to just play a small part in restoration of our community.”

Volunteers even came from across the country to work on this project.

“I reached out to some of my Israelites brothers, and they said, ‘Hey we’ll come,’ and that’s why they are here,” said Darrell Lewis, R3SM director of construction and training. “They don’t have experience doing it. All they needed was someone to show them, and I think that’s how it works as people.”

Ron Jacobs came from San Diego once he heard about the need for volunteers.

“It makes you feel good,” said Jacobs. “Someone needs help, and it’s a skill that you have, and you can provide it for them when they are less fortunate. So, we like to help when we can.”

According to Creagh, R3SM has been able to repair 30 houses in the Hattiesburg area since 2017.

“People are coming to rebuild our state, which is most important, and just the spirit of service, I think, is what reinstates with me that there are people everywhere that want to give back and serve,” said Creagh.

R3SM covers 20 counties in the state of Mississippi.

