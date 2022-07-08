One more day of extreme heat before storms arrive to cool us down

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will be extremely hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 110°. That will be hot enough to cause heat exhaustion and heat illness. A few pop-up showers will be possible during the afternoon.

A weak front will move in Saturday night, giving us a good chance of scattered t-storms during the overnight hours.

Rain chances will go up for Sunday and Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will fall into the low 90s.

Scattered T-storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

