One more day of extreme heat before storms arrive to cool us down

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/8
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will be extremely hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 110°. That will be hot enough to cause heat exhaustion and heat illness. A few pop-up showers will be possible during the afternoon.

A weak front will move in Saturday night, giving us a good chance of scattered t-storms during the overnight hours.

Rain chances will go up for Sunday and Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will fall into the low 90s.

Scattered T-storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

