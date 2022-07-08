Jones County honors longtime Chancery Court judge

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chancery Court honored Judge Frank McKenzie at the Laurel courthouse today.

McKenzie announced in June that he was retiring after 25 years serving Wayne and Jones Counties.

The Chancery Court ceremony included speeches by special guests, a portrait presentation and a reception.

“My family’s been down in Jones County since the 1800s, 1820s,” said McKenzie. “So, I’m a sixth-generation Jonescountian. It felt good to be able to serve the people where my ancestors grew up.”

