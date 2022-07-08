Win Stuff
Jay Ladner breaks down new additions, expectations for 2022-23 basketball season

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jay Ladner enters his fourth season as Southern Miss’ men’s basketball coach with a combined record of 24-65 in his first three years.

He’s shaking things up ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, hiring two new assistant coaches Juan Cardona and Nick Williams.

Cardona comes from Mercer University and brings two players with him who Ladner expects to contribute immediately. The Golden Eagles welcome eight transfers to USM this summer, many already with Division I experience:

  • Austin Crowley (Ole Miss)
  • Neftali Alvarez (Mercer/Puerto Rico)
  • Felipe Haase (Mercer/Chile)
  • Nico Aguirre (Southwest Baptist/Chile)
  • Marcelo Perez (Barry University/Chile)
  • Donovan Ivory (Green Bay-Wisconsin)
  • Cobie Montgomery (Triton College)
  • Victor Hart (FIU)

