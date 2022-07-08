Win Stuff
HPD: Woman wanted for conspiracy turns herself in

Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant...
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant was sworn for her arrest.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who is wanted for conspiracy in Hattiesburg has turned herself in, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD says Melanie Johnson, 31, Hattiesburg, turned herself in Friday morning and has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Johnson is wanted in connection to an ongoing forgery investigation where fraudulent checks were deposited.

According to the police department, Johnson has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

