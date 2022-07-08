HPD: Woman wanted for conspiracy turns herself in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who is wanted for conspiracy in Hattiesburg has turned herself in, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD says Melanie Johnson, 31, Hattiesburg, turned herself in Friday morning and has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Johnson is wanted in connection to an ongoing forgery investigation where fraudulent checks were deposited.

According to the police department, Johnson has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

