HPD seeking woman wanted on conspiracy warrant

Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant...
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Hattiesburg woman, Melanie Johnson, after a felony warrant was sworn for her arrest.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual with an active warrant.

Melanie Johnson, 31, Hattiesburg, is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Johnson is wanted in connection to an ongoing forgery investigation where fraudulent checks were deposited.

Any one with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

