HPD seeking woman wanted on conspiracy warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual with an active warrant.

Melanie Johnson, 31, Hattiesburg, is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Johnson is wanted in connection to an ongoing forgery investigation where fraudulent checks were deposited.

Any one with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

