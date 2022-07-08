Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves appoints Thompson as Jones County D.A.

Governor Tate Reeves recently appointed Brad Thompson, originally from Lucedale, as the new district attorney for Jones county.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT
Although this is a new position, Thompson is a familiar face for the county. He served as a state trooper for around seven years before law school.

Although this is a new position, Thompson is a familiar face for the county. He served as a state trooper for around seven years before law school.

“I have served several capacities as an attorney, been a public defender here in Jones County, and prior to the appointment by Governor Reeves, I was the county attorney,” said Thompson. “So, the progression of county attorney to D.A. is exciting.”

Thompson said he had clear intentions and goals for this new leadership position.

“My main goal at the end of my term as district attorney for this county is, whenever that may be when I leave office, if I know that I’ve helped make Jones County a safer place, all our law enforcement officers are safe and more importantly our schools,” said Thompson. “If our schools are safe, our teachers are safe, I will feel like I’ve been successful D.A. and made our county a better place to live.”

He added that he doesn’t take this next career step lightly.

“I’m not going into this role trying to reinvent the wheel, so to speak,” said Thompson. “I’ve been around Tony Buckley for 25 years. I was a public defender when he was during his ten years of being a DA.

“There’s a good team in place there already. I’m not going to make a lot of changes. I’ve made a few; I have two really, really, really good assistant D.A.’s. They’re going to teach me. They’re ready to go; we’re going to hit the ground running. It’s going to be a team effort. We have a good court system, so it’s an honor for me to just step in and just try to not only keep things going but make things better.”

Thompson said that, most importantly, he wants Jones County to know that he’s focused on the community.

“Jones County’s been good to me, and this is my opportunity to return the favor,” said Thompson. “I’ve been heavily involved been involved in coaching youth sports - Dixie Youth, the sportsplex. I’ve been on several booster clubs at my children’s schools, so I’m all about the community and promoting what we have here in Jones County.”

The official ceremony for district attorney Brad Thompson will be in Laurel on August 4th.

