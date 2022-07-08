Foxworth church to donate goods, clothes

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church has declared the final Saturday in July to be “A Day of Hope.”

To bring the message home, Foxworth First Baptist Church intends to open its doors and, for a three-hour stretch on July 31, distribute goods ranging from clothes to school supplies to hygiene products to those in need.

“Let Us Bless You!” said a placard announcing the church’s intentions.

The placard proclaimed “among the available items” would be:

Children’s clothes

Baby items

Men’s and women’s clothing

Hygiene products

School supplies.

The distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 24 E. Marion St., Foxworth.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.