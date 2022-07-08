Win Stuff
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating felony suspect

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home...
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home invasion that occurred on July 5, 2022, in the Glendale community.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a felony suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home invasion that occurred on July 5, 2022, in the Glendale community.

FCSO Investigators are developing leads on accomplices of Arrington regarding this case. This story will be updated as they are identified.

Anyone with information concerning Arrington’s location and/or who he may be associating with is encouraged to contact FCSO at 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an Investigator or submit a tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties.

You can also email Crime Stoppers at crimestopperlady@comcast.net or submit an anonymous tip to p3tips.com.

