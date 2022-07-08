Win Stuff
FCSO warns public of scam call regarding failure to show up for jury duty

Neither FCSO nor the court system will call you and demand some form of payment for your allegedly missing jury duty.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about another ongoing scam.

The sheriff’s office reported several citizens having been contacted by a caller who said they were “Forrest County Deputy Avery Hatten.” They then informed the citizen they had a civil citation for the citizen not showing up for jury duty, and “Judge Vaughn” was the issuing judge.

Some callers had specific information about the citizen they were calling, such as the citizen’s address and date of birth.

FCSO said this is another scam. Neither FCSO nor the court system will call you and demand some form of payment for your allegedly missing jury duty.

Officials say the best action you can take when you receive this type of call is to hang up, regardless of how much personal information they have about you or if they claim to be an actual deputy or current judge.

Your name, address, date of birth and other personal information can be available on some websites you have visited in the past. Information about you is often “sold” or exchanged with other websites, vendors and people looking to make a quick buck.

If you are ever in doubt as to whether you may owe a fine or are “wanted” or have an issue regarding a court process or any issue demanding you make immediate payment, you should contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

