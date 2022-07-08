Covington Sheriff’s Department to host blood drive July 13

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department wants to boost the local blood supply this summer.

To achieve their goal, the CCSD and Vitalant are hosting a blood drive at the Sheriff’s Office in Collins on Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Vitalant bloodmobile will be there to take donations. Donors can make an appointment or walk in.

“I’ve already signed up, got a time,” said Sheriff Darrell Perkins. “We get emails quite often, and usually about every 90 days, I give somewhere, whether it be Salem Baptist Church or Piggly-Wiggly parking lot or Ramey’s or somewhere.

“(Vitalant is) in a critical stage of needing blood, so what’s a better way than to have a blood drive here at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Wednesday’s drive will be the first blood drive held at the CCSD.

