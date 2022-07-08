Win Stuff
Columbia police academy holds active shooter training for Pine Belt educators

In the first half of 2022, the U.S. experienced 27 school shootings. So one Columbia organization trying to help prevent more tragedies.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - In the first half of 2022, the U.S. experienced 27 school shootings. So one Columbia organization is introducing a program to help the Pine Belt prepare for the unthinkable.

Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy said it is taking the necessary steps to ensure safety in Mississippi schools.

On June 7, the academy hosted a school security and safety seminar. Educators, administrators and school support staff from around the Pine Belt joined today’s session.

Academy Director Clint McMurry said they designed the program to teach active shooter response and planning to anyone who works in a school setting.

“We’re really behind the times in the United States in regard to active shooter response,” said McMurry. “We’ve been doing the same thing for thirty years, and we’re getting the same results.”

Academy Deputy Director Billy Herrington added that data shows one person is shot every ten seconds in an active shooter event.

“It’s about saving lives at the end of the day and protecting our most precious asset that we have, which is our children,” said Herrington. “We want our schools to be safe and the center of education and knowledge.”

McMurry encouraged everyone to participate in future seminars.

The next seminar will be in the fall, and there is no cost to attend.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

