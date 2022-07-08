Win Stuff
12-year-old Hattiesburg girl turns love for art into business

So far, Shanti Woodard has sold more than 30 paintings and has even shipped some out of state.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Growing up, you often hear children say they hope to be a doctor or a lawyer one day. One young Hattiesburg girl, however, aspires to be an artist.

Twelve-year-old Shanti Woodard has already gotten a head start on her potential career, even making a few extra dollars.

The young artist said she admires the sound of a paintbrush stroking against the canvas, saying it’s a peaceful melody to her ears. So for four hours of the day, she strokes her brush back and forth, painting whatever comes to mind.

“It’s based off of my imagination,” said Woodard.

Her bright imagination has helped Woodard paint several pieces like the human eye, abstract works and even avatars. She gives each painting her unique twist.

Shanti describes art as her escape and happy place.
“She had one (painting), and I loved it,” said Woodard’s mom, Krystal Price. “I love all of them, but it was one with this girl coming out the water, and she had like a sunflower eye. And, it was like the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. Like, how did you create this?”

Price introduced arts and crafts to her daughters when they were around two. However, Woodard was the only one that truly stuck with it, eventually turning her hobby into a business called Crafty Mermaid.

Woodard said it felt good to already have her own business at 12.

The business has been booming lately, thanks to her mom making Crafty Mermaid a Facebook page. So far, Woodard has sold more than 30 paintings and has even shipped some out of state.

Shanti Woodard has sold more than 30 paintings and has even shipped some out of state.
“She just began shipping, so the first two were Ohio, and her most recent ones were Illinois,” Price said. “So she’s getting there.”

Price believes it’s important that parents always be supportive of whatever their child wants to do, as long they are happy.

Woodard said that she wants all children to remember to “never give up and always try hard in life.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

