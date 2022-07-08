Win Stuff
07/08 Ryan’s “Fry-day” Morning Forecast

Another scorcher out there later today with heat indices near 110 degrees.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not going to find many cool spots this afternoon as the temperature rises and the rain chances fall. I still have my rain chances at about 20% for the day, and we will undoubtedly see at least one develop in the heat of the afternoon, but it will seriously be in just one or two places. If you’re lucky enough to be one of these “weather winners” in the area today you’ll find some short-lived relief as rain-cooled air spreads out around the showers, but it’ll only remain that way for a handful of minutes before the temperature bounces back on top of it being 1000% more humid (hyperbole, it can’t actually be that high but you get the idea). That means almost all of the Pine Belt will be experiencing heat indices slightly below 110 for the next few days, so please remember to take plenty of shady breaks and hydrate throughout the day.

By Saturday afternoon though things will start to change. Expect rain chances to bounce back to “normal” levels near 30% as a front closes in, which will arrive by Sunday morning. This’ll bring along 60% daily rain chance for Sunday, which will level off to slightly above “average” (~40%) for the start of next week, but they rise again on Wednesday and Thursday as a second front approaches. It takes its time moving through, but we’ll see some noticeable clearing/drying by the start of the next week.

