Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say

Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.(West Virginia Regional Jail)
By WSAZ staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A video posted on social media showing a child being kicked out of a chair by an adult has led to an arrest, according to West Virginia police.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Staci Burgy was arrested on child abuse charges.

In an interview, Burgy admitted it was her in the video but told officials she wasn’t attempting to hurt the child, the Cabell County Sheriff told WSAZ.

Deputies say Burgy told them she was imitating something she saw on a TV show.

Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Huntington Police Department on the investigation, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

Three new officers were sworn into the Hattiesburg Police Department on Wednesday.
Hattiesburg Police swears in three new officers
Southern Bancorp donates Pre-K check
Southern Bancorp donates Pre-K tax credit check
Many gardeners pride themselves on how their garden looks. Mississippi Master Gardeners,...
Master Gardeners plant positive seeds in the Pine Belt
FILE - Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby...
Ex-’Cheer’ star Jerry Harris gets 12 years for child pornography, solicitation charges
“Everything - clothes, appliances, tv, washer, all of that. I don’t have nothing. I forgot...
Laurel family needs help after losing everything in a fire