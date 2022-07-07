Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

USM grad Brice Wilkinson wins Mississippi Amateur Championship

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - Since graduating from Southern Miss in May, Brice Wilkinson’s chief focus has been on law school at Mississippi College.

Competitive golf was put in the rearview mirror - Wilkinson only getting out on the course when he happened to find a free weekend.

When the Mississippi Championship rolled around, Wilkinson put in a call to the tournament director just two days before the June 23 start to the event.

Not only did the USM grad get in, he ended up winning the whole thing.

“I hadn’t been practicing, I hadn’t been playing,” Wilkinson said. “School is just taking up all of my time right now. Leading up to the tournament I probably didn’t play but three or four times in the past month and a half.”

The Amateur Championship earns Wilkinson a berth in his first PGA Tour event, September’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.

“Once again I got no expectations,” said Wilkinson, a Madison native. “I’m just going to go out there and have fun and really soak it in because it’s an absolute blessing.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

Brice Wilkinson, Southern Miss
USM grad Brice Wilkinson wins Mississippi Amateur Championship
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall.
Tanner Hall makes Collegiate National Team final 26-man roster
Drew Boyd
Drew Boyd ready for next chapter, enters Medical School this fall
Drew Boyd
Drew Boyd ready for next chapter, enters Medical School this fall