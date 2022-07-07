Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department

Samantha Berry Deakle
Samantha Berry Deakle(Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that contact was made with Samantha Berry Deakle, and she was found to be safe.

Earlier this week, the police asked the public for help locating her for a welfare check.

She was originally reported last seen at the Jr. Food Mart in Petal at the intersections of Main Street and Central Avenue on Friday, July 1.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with the keys left in the ignition, was stolen...
2 teenagers charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Hub City Tuesday
Samantha Berry Deakle
UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department
Smith’s bond will be set by Justice Court Judge John Laz Sanford, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested James Abram, 43, on June 28 after a nearly...
Petal man arrested for child exploitation
Paul A. Airington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an...
Man arrested for stolen vehicle possession after fleeing accident at Perry Co. gas station

Latest News

Brice Wilkinson, Southern Miss
USM grad Brice Wilkinson wins Mississippi Amateur Championship
Brice Wilkinson, Southern Miss
USM grad Brice Wilkinson wins Mississippi Amateur Championship
Charles Cross
Seahawks rookie Charles Cross returns to hometown Laurel
Charles Cross
Seahawks rookie Charles Cross returns to hometown Laurel