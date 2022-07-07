UPDATE: Petal woman found safe, according to Petal Police Department

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that contact was made with Samantha Berry Deakle, and she was found to be safe.

Earlier this week, the police asked the public for help locating her for a welfare check.

She was originally reported last seen at the Jr. Food Mart in Petal at the intersections of Main Street and Central Avenue on Friday, July 1.

